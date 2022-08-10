Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,504 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.85. 106,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

