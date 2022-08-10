Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

