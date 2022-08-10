Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 642 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,996 shares of company stock worth $8,873,322. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,486. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.