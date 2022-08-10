iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.61. 192,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 342,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

