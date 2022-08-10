iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 7,009,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

