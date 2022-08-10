iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,008 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

