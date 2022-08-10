iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

