iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 304,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,682. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

