iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,362,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 210,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.