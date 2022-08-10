iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. 21,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

