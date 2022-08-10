iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,715,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. 3,768,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

