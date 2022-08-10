iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

IJK traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. 16,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

