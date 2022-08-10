iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 209,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

