iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,971,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

