ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.95

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and traded as high as $56.97. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 28,050 shares trading hands.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCHU Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
