ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.95

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and traded as high as $56.97. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 28,050 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.