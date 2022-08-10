Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Cowen

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Trading Down 0.8 %

ITRI opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.24. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $257,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 150,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.