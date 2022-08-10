Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Itron Trading Down 0.8 %

ITRI opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.24. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth $257,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 150,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.