Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Lowered to $31.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

JXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of JXN traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 82,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,511. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,306,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 70,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 91,143 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 639,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

