Jade Currency Price Tops $0.0038 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $204,982.87 and approximately $61,663.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

