Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 742.9% in July

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Up 2.3 %
JPXGY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,306. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
