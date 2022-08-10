Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 742.9% in July

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Up 2.3 %

JPXGY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,306. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

