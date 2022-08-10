Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Shares Up 1.4%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Japan Post Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Japan Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.