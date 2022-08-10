Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Shares Up 1.4%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Japan Post Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.
Japan Post Company Profile
Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.