Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $227.79

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.79 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.87). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 43,675 shares.

Jarvis Securities Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,477.27.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.