JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 551.3% in July

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 551.3% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDDSF remained flat at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

