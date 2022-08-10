JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 218,978 shares of company stock worth $3,031,967. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.