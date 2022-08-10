Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Jerash Holdings (US) has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

