JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.50 million-$280.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.13 million.

JFrog Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. 8,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,051. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,136 shares of company stock valued at $588,703 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

