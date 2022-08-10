JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,381 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

