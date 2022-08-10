John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Trading 4.5% Higher

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 7,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.