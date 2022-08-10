JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Royal Mail Stock Performance

LON:RMG traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 264.15 ($3.19). 3,572,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 335.32. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a one year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.03.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

