Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Up 327.3% in July

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JWACR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,520. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

