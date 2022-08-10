Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Up 327.3% in July

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JWACR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,520. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jupiter Wellness Acquisition (JWACR)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.