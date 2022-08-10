Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKAYY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.