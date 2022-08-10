K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$38.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The firm has a market cap of C$349.04 million and a P/E ratio of 52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.85. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$42.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

