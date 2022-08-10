Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.49 million. Kadant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.99-$2.09 EPS.

Kadant Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KAI traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.37. 52,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,285. Kadant has a 1-year low of $168.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.23 and a 200 day moving average of $192.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

