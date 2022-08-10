Kambria Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kambria has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $14,273.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.77 or 0.99930403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00150841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00274473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00058188 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004783 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kambria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kambria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kambria using one of the exchanges listed above.

