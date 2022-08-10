Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $358.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.52. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

