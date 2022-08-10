Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,590.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $493,191.02 and approximately $24,590.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
