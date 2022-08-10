Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,590.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $493,191.02 and approximately $24,590.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

