Kava (KAVA) Achieves Market Cap of $562.37 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00009623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $562.37 million and $45.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00121312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00285359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000126 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 249,304,496 coins and its circulating supply is 246,820,121 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.