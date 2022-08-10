Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 13,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 8,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Kaya Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Kaya alerts:

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.