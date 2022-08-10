Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,169. Kemper has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kemper by 98.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kemper by 182.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kemper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

