KeyCorp Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

