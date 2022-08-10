KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

