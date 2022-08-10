Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $868.20 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $868.20 million and $54.48 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039742 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,081,072 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

