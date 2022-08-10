Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 196,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,706. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

