Kommunitas (KOM) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Kommunitas (KOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $357,990.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00040410 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014792 BTC.
About Kommunitas
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.