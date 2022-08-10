Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the July 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 74,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
