Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 191,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 326,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Kootenay Silver Stock Up 10.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.