Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of KRYS stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.