Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

