Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.06

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.06 ($23.53) and traded as low as €17.50 ($17.86). Lagardere shares last traded at €17.51 ($17.87), with a volume of 14,918 shares traded.
Lagardere Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.99.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
