Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

