Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,332. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

