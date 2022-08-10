Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $8,342,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,947,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,666. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.